Crossing guard for Gardner-Edgerton school struck by car

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A crossing guard was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car near a school.

The Gardner-Edgerton School District stated the crossing guard was near the intersection of Madison and Buckeye streets when the incident occurred. Gardner-Edgerton High School and Madison Elementary School are in the vicinity of the intersection.

According to the school district, EMS responded and immediately provided treatment for the crossing guard, who was conscious.

The school district stated it would provide counseling or administrative staff should any student need support.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.