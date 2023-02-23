Aging & Style
Crossing guard for Gardner-Edgerton school struck by car

FILE — The school district stated it would provide counseling or administrative staff should...
FILE — The school district stated it would provide counseling or administrative staff should any student need support.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A crossing guard was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car near a school.

The Gardner-Edgerton School District stated the crossing guard was near the intersection of Madison and Buckeye streets when the incident occurred. Gardner-Edgerton High School and Madison Elementary School are in the vicinity of the intersection.

According to the school district, EMS responded and immediately provided treatment for the crossing guard, who was conscious.

The school district stated it would provide counseling or administrative staff should any student need support.

