Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Conservation efforts of Kansans highlighted as legislators work 2023 Farm Bill

FILE
FILE(WGEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The conservation efforts of Kansans will continue to be highlighted through a new series from Senator Roger Marshall throughout the legislative process for the 2023 Farm Bill.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that as the Senate drafts conservation titles for the 2023 Farm Bill, he has started a new storytelling series to highlight the voluntary conservation efforts of Kansans.

Sen. Marshall noted that the series will feature ongoing federal conservation programs that take place in Kansas. He said stories will be released throughout the legislative process on the bill each Friday.

“While we hold hearings for the 2023 Farm Bill, I want to highlight the fact that Kansans are working hard every day to protect our environment and conserve precious resources our ag economy needs to thrive. Kansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and producers are finding unique and practical ways to preserve our land and protect our water and air. Their efforts are worthy of everyone’s praise,” Marshall said.

Marshall indicated that the first story features the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Kansas Great Plains Grassland Initiative. He said the transition from productive grassland to woody plant dominance creates a threat to livestock and increases the chance of wildfires. The initiative has partnered with the state’s ranchers to protect natural grasslands to financially support and find treatment strategies to address the issue.

In southeast Kansas, the Senator said the Browning family has used the initiative to restore grassland in the area. To watch their story, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Anthony Jackson is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Jackson

Latest News

Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.