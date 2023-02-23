Black History Month: Chester C. Owens Sumner Alumni Room

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly 120 years ago, Sumner Academy of Arts and Science was known as Sumner High, the only high school in the state that was established for African Americans from 1905 to 1978.

Granvile O’Neal, the organizer of historic artifacts at Sumner, says an incident between a white and black student forced segregation.

“April,12 of 1904, when there was an incident between a white student and a young black male who was not a student — he was a teenager, but he didn’t attend school. In that altercation, the white student was killed,” O’Neal said. “After that, the white students no longer wanted to go to school with the black students.”

Once Sumner High was segregated, the school was known for its athletics, music, academics, and of course, the students that carried its successful reputation. Including Class of 1949 graduate Chester Owens Jr., who is also known for his heroic civil rights work in KCK.

“I did everything and still try to do everything I can to make sure that everybody has equal access to opportunities,” Owens said.

Owens had discriminatory ads removed from newspapers, fought for equal job rights, joined the fight for desegregated schools and was elected as the first African American to serve on the Kansas City, Kansas City Council in the 20th century.

More recently, Owens gathered all the history from Sumner High that was dumped on the side of the road. He used all the photographs, trophies, documents, school newspapers, books written by his peers to create the alumni room at Sumner that is now named in his honor.

“We tell the students that you are carrying on the tradition of Sumner High School.”

Sumner Academy now stands on the shoulders of the black graduates who succeeded against all odds.

The Chester C. Owens Sumner Alumni Room remains on display every second Tuesday and every fourth Thursday of the month, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. or by appointment.

