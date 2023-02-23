Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Black History Month: Chester C. Owens Sumner Alumni Room

Chester Owens Jr. dedicated his life to fighting for civil rights, equal job rights and desegregating schools.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly 120 years ago, Sumner Academy of Arts and Science was known as Sumner High, the only high school in the state that was established for African Americans from 1905 to 1978.

Granvile O’Neal, the organizer of historic artifacts at Sumner, says an incident between a white and black student forced segregation.

“April,12 of 1904, when there was an incident between a white student and a young black male who was not a student — he was a teenager, but he didn’t attend school. In that altercation, the white student was killed,” O’Neal said. “After that, the white students no longer wanted to go to school with the black students.”

Once Sumner High was segregated, the school was known for its athletics, music, academics, and of course, the students that carried its successful reputation. Including Class of 1949 graduate Chester Owens Jr., who is also known for his heroic civil rights work in KCK.

“I did everything and still try to do everything I can to make sure that everybody has equal access to opportunities,” Owens said.

Owens had discriminatory ads removed from newspapers, fought for equal job rights, joined the fight for desegregated schools and was elected as the first African American to serve on the Kansas City, Kansas City Council in the 20th century.

More recently, Owens gathered all the history from Sumner High that was dumped on the side of the road. He used all the photographs, trophies, documents, school newspapers, books written by his peers to create the alumni room at Sumner that is now named in his honor.

“We tell the students that you are carrying on the tradition of Sumner High School.”

Sumner Academy now stands on the shoulders of the black graduates who succeeded against all odds.

The Chester C. Owens Sumner Alumni Room remains on display every second Tuesday and every fourth Thursday of the month, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. or by appointment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Anthony Jackson is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Jackson

Latest News

Black History Month: Chester C. Owens Sumner Alumni Room
The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers approve 8.7% pay increase for state workers
FILE — Republican Sen. Mike Moon’s measure would add a line to the Missouri Constitution that...
Missouri lawmakers try to strengthen state abortion ban
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
Moulin Rouge! and Mamma Mia! headline Broadway shows touring in KC next season