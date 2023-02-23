Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen

Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing teen.

WVLT reports Holly Piper, 16, and her sister came to Knoxville on Feb. 18 to visit a friend, according to police. At around 3 a.m., Piper, her sister and her friend went to a Cook Out restaurant when Piper’s boyfriend, William “Dylan” Usry, 18, showed up, officials said.

The Knoxville Police Department said Piper jumped into Usry’s car, a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with rust spots on the roof with the Tennessee tag BMM5038.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt ad blue sweatpants.

“Usry has an extensive criminal history to include DUI, multiple counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony from an incident in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Usry has a court date on those charges on March 2, and it is believed that he is actively fleeing to avoid his court date and that he has possibly coerced Holly into leaving against her will,” said a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.

Those with information are urged to contact 911 or the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulevardia 2023.
Jason Isbell, Surfaces, Big Freedia among headliners for Boulevardia Festival
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N’ Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium in the fall

Latest News

“I just wanted to show respect. I just wanted to show my son why it’s so important to respect...
Fallen officer is laid to rest, remembered for his service and arrest of quintuple killer
Dominic Biscari's attorney released a three-page statement that raises sharp questions about...
Driver in Westport fire truck crash to ‘vigorously’ fight to keep KCFD job
On Wednesday, a long line of patrol vehicles from law enforcement agencies escorted fallen...
Fallen officer is laid to rest, remembered for his service and arrest of quintuple killer
Highs will only make it to the 30s on Thursday, but it will feel even colder once you factor in...
FORECAST: Frigid cold makes a return Thursday
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Sheriff: Deadly shooting at earlier homicide scene