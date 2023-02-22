Aging & Style
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 officer Champ will be laid to rest Wednesday following a visitation and funeral service.

They were killed in a crash last Wednesday in which an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. The crash also left Jesse Eckes, a pedestrian in the area, dead.

A public visitation was held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. The funeral will follow at the same location at 11:30 a.m.

A procession from Municipal Auditorium to White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone will take place following the funeral.

LIVE BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest

