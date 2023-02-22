Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

‘Teamwork makes the dream work’: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.
A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.(Richmond Fire Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department said on social media a crew helped police after a passerby reported hearing a dog barking in a storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck, and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond,” the Richmond Animal Care and Control said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulevardia 2023.
Jason Isbell, Surfaces, Big Freedia among headliners for Boulevardia Festival
More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N’ Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium in the fall

Latest News

Highs will only make it to the 30s on Thursday, but it will feel even colder once you factor in...
FORECAST: Frigid cold makes a return Thursday
VIDEO: Wyoming trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on interstate
Jessica Aldridge announced the birth of Claire Austin Aldridge on Feb. 21.
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Wife of deputy killed in the line of duty gives birth to baby girl
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air...
Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Driver in Westport fire truck crash to ‘vigorously’ fight to keep KCFD job