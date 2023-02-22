Local campaign advisor reflects on former President Jimmy Carter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - In the days after Saturday’s announcement that former President Jimmy Carter is forgoing medical treatment in favor of home hospice care, politicians and authors have been discussing his legacy.

KCTV5 talked about it with Bill Lacy, former director of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics in Lawrence.

Lacy worked on seven Republican presidential campaigns, including President Ronald Reagan’s 1980 defeat of Carter.

Carter was elected president in 1976, a significant year for politics in Kansas City.

The Republican National Convention at the former Kemper Arena brought loads of attention as the last truly contested political convention. Gerald Ford came out as the victor in a fierce battle against Ronald Reagan.

Lacy said the most remarkable part of Carter’s campaign was in the primary. The former peanut farmer’s approach was a first on two fronts.

“People don’t recall this very often but his primary campaigns, his effort to be the Democratic nominee, was utterly brilliant,” Lacy articulated. “He was the first outsider in contemporary politics to be nominated by one of the parties. He was the first evangelical. He is the one who motivated and got evangelicals initially involved in politics in America.”

President Carter made several stops in Kansas City in his four years in office. It was a time of high inflation, high interest rates, a gasoline crisis and a failed rescue attempt of hostages in Iran.

“He had a tough presidency, but he did have accomplishments,” Lacy remarked. “The Camp David Accords. The treaty between Israel and Egypt, very significant. Panama Canal treaties, very significant.”

Carter lost the 1980 general election to Ronald Reagan, but he later garnered a reputation for charitable works, fighting tropical diseases, promoting international human rights and spending decades building homes for the needy through Habitat for Humanity well into old age.

“His legacy will be, in my honest opinion, his post-presidency,” said Lacy. “Instead of dwelling on his defeat or claiming that the election was stolen or anything like that, President Carter went about trying to do good for the American people.”

The Carter Center has not specified what terminal illness prompted his decision to enter hospice care. His is currently 98 years old and the longest living former United States president.

