LMH Health to have a ‘strategic clinical relationship’ with The University of Kansas Health System

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Board of Trustees for the Lawrence Memorial Hospital has approved a decision to have a “strategic clinical relationship” with the University of Kansas Health System.

According to LMH, its physicians, administrators, and Board of Trustees have explored how a strategic relationship would benefit the hospital since 2019. By paving the way for more partnerships, bringing more access to specialized care for Douglas Co. patients, bringing more specialists to the area, and improving specialized patient care coordination.

Russ Johnson is the Hospital’s president and chief executive officer, and he believes this relationship will keep the hospital a non-profit, community hospital while allowing it to grow.

“This is an important strategic decision for LMH Health, as we’re implementing a very unique model compared to what we’re seeing across the country,” said Johnson. “Our colleagues at The University of Kansas Health System have been very committed to the mutual dialogue that has created our strategic clinical relationship, and we firmly believe this will result in a collaboration that provides patients with even better access to exceptional care close to home.”

The hospital also has three other collaborations planned or in the works:

A new partnership precisely looking into sports medicine called Kansas Sports Medicine. This will bring together physicians, clinicians, and trainers from LMH Health OrthoKansas , The University of Kansas Health System Orthopedics , and the Sports Medicine team to provide expanded care at the LMH Health West Campus.

Vascular surgery services are currently being offered within the Lawrence General Surgery suite at the Main Campus thanks to an agreement with a team from The University of Kansas Health System. Since the first week of October, the vascular team has done 92 surgical cases in either the cath lab or the operating room.

The University of Kansas Health System is also providing maternal-fetal specialists to the LMH Health Women’s Center on the West Campus. This has enabled hundreds of expectant mothers to receive care in their community from the best clinicians available in the region.

The president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System says he is thrilled to collaborate with the LMH.

“As the only academic health system in the state, we are committed to ensuring patients across the state and region have access to high-quality care, close to home when possible,” he said. “The University of Kansas Health System is a leader in diagnosing and treating the most complex healthcare needs and home to breakthroughs in life-changing treatments. This is a remarkable development for both health systems and for the patients we serve.”

Tom Sloan, the chair of the LMH Board of Trustees, also took the time to recognize its physicians’ hard work before and during negotiations with The University of Kansas Health System.

“Our physician leaders have worked hard to build a relationship that will ensure our community members will continue to receive the highest quality care right here at home,” said Sloan. “The Board has been involved from the beginning and is pleased with the formal agreement which will ensure that LMH remains an independent, community hospital with enhanced patient care while continuing to meet Elizabeth Watkins’ commitment to providing care to all.”

