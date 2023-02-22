Aging & Style
LIVE BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest

A memorial outside the Kansas City Police Department paying trinute to Ofc. James Muhlbauer and K-9 champ.(Melissa Robinson/Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The visitation and funeral for fallen KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer will take place Wednesday morning, along with a procession through the city for local residents and authorities to pay their respects.

Muhlbauer and his K-9 officer Champ were killed in a crash last Wednesday in which an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. A pedestrian was also killed in the crash.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from the KCTV5 team, agencies and community leaders on the ceremony for the two officers.

