LIVE BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The visitation and funeral for fallen KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer will take place Wednesday morning, along with a procession through the city for local residents and authorities to pay their respects.

Muhlbauer and his K-9 officer Champ were killed in a crash last Wednesday in which an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. A pedestrian was also killed in the crash.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from the KCTV5 team, agencies and community leaders on the ceremony for the two officers.

The Omaha Metro Honor Guard is in Kansas City today to honor KCPD Officer and Omaha Native James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ. We’re all honored to be here. #bpd pic.twitter.com/D1Zz7echGq — BPD Ofc Kenny (@BPD_Ofc_Kenny) February 22, 2023

The memorial for Officer Jim Muhlbauer is still parked outside KCPD headquarters this morning. We are starting our coverage of his funeral service at 11 .@KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/NE9eraaS3z — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 22, 2023

Today, U.S. and Missouri flags are at half-staff at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties in honor of @kcpolice Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ.



Our prayers are with the KCPD community and Officer Muhlbauer’s family on this solemn day. pic.twitter.com/IqRy7R5jGJ — Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) February 22, 2023

Today the community across the metro will pay final respects to Ofc. James Muhlbauer.



Here's a look at the route if you are planning on attending the procession. It begins at Municipal Auditorium in KC and ends at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone ➡️https://t.co/N82IKHeDoF pic.twitter.com/Jzee3Yp43N — Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) February 22, 2023

Today we honor the life and legacy of Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ. @OurCornerstones stands in solidarity with @kcpolice as you grieve, celebrate and heal forward together. Remember, we're here if you need us. Supportive therapeutic services is our love language. pic.twitter.com/bXE8FX0zfk — Merideth 🌹 (@meridethdrose) February 22, 2023

Today we honor the life and legacy of Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ. The partners were killed in the line of duty last Wednesday night. Show our Kansas City love and consider a donation to his family.https://t.co/byOdsIzqyu pic.twitter.com/FfIykoHYQH — Melissa Robinson (@Robinson4kc) February 22, 2023

On February 15, Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were on duty with the Kansas City Police Department when a speeding motorist struck the police vehicle they were in, fatally injuring Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ. pic.twitter.com/lxqWTk0kKe — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 22, 2023

Let’s never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by Officer Muhlbauer and K9 Champ. @kcpolice @KansasCity JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/IjH6pyppdi — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) February 22, 2023

Today we pay our respects to Officer Muhlbauer and K9 Champ. Our thoughts remain with our blue family at the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. @kcpolice



⚫️🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/DxcPHy7wSI — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) February 22, 2023

Today @kcpolice Officer James Muhlbauer will be laid to rest at the Newcomer White Chapel Cemetery in Gladstone. There will be a large funeral procession north on Antioch Rd from Vivion so please be patient and respectful as this solemn event takes place. #BackTheBlue https://t.co/Yqd6COQ3kJ — Chief Fred Farris 🇺🇸 (@GladstoneChief) February 22, 2023

Several police cars are in position this morning for the public visitation and funeral services. The Kansas City Convention Center honoring the late Muhlbauer and Champ as well. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dPQvGbTOEL — Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) February 22, 2023

Today, we remember and honor fallen @kcpolice officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 Champ. We have complete coverage starting NOW on @KCTV5 including the funeral and procession later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qk6KkZwDa0 — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) February 22, 2023

In honor of Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer and his partner, K9 Officer Champ. pic.twitter.com/PSH3pQ1syk — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 22, 2023

