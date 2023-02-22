Leaders want answers in Malcolm Johnson’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly two years after a fatal police shooting, advocates question the investigation — ”What’s taking so long?”

It’s been nearly two years since Malcolm Johnson was shot and killed by police inside a gas station at E. 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

Police had a stop order for Johnson. He was a suspect in a shooting case.

Video taken by bystanders shows a struggle, three shots and screams. In the end, Johnson was dead. A Kansas City officer was shot and injured.

Just after the incident, questions were raised about police procedure. Reaction from faith leaders was almost immediate, questioning why police made a confrontation inside a gas station.

Now, a group named It’s Time 4 Justice is asking more questions. Primarily, why there’s been no decision from a special prosecutor about charges in the case.

“The investigation still stands open with no answers, no justice, and no relief for Malcolm Johnson’s family,” said Sheryl Ferguson, a member of It’s Time 4 Justice.

The group points to other cases, specifically the Memphis case involving the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a 29-year-old man, was beaten by Memphis police officers last month and died. The investigation into that case took weeks not years.

“And so, here we are in a similar situation where we have video footage that shows what happened,” said Khadijah Hardaway, another member of It’s Time 4 Justice. “And, for some reason, our prosecutor here finds it necessary to find a special prosecutor instead of doing the duty of her job right away.”

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office points the finger at the special prosecutor, who is out of St. Louis.

We reached out to Rachel Smith, the special prosecutor in St. Louis. Her spokesperson responded: “We are in the process of preparing the results of our investigation and review of the case.”

Kansas City police tell KCTV5 that the officers involved are back on full duty. They also said further details are limited because it’s an open investigation.

“The community is really frustrated with what’s going on here,” said Mitch Sudduth, also with It’s Time 4 Justice. “We need answers. It’s just that simple.”

