KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer’s obituary

The obituary for fallen Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer, as published in newspapers on Tuesday :

JAMES MUHLBAUER OBITUARY

Muhlbauer, Officer James Matthew

October 30, 1980 - February 15, 2023

James was a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department who absolutely loved and was devoted to his job. James was born on October 30, 1980 in Omaha, NE the son of Vernon and Christine (Zyla) Muhlbauer. He was married to Cassie Taylor on June 19, 2010. He loved watching Ayden play soccer along with hobbies of fishing, hunting, kayaking, biking, or anything outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Cassie Muhlbauer; sons, Ayden and Christian; daughter, Makenzie; parents, Vern and Chris Muhlbauer; brothers, Chris Muhlbauer and Steven Muhlbauer and his wife, Emily; and sister, Laurie Anne Muhlbauer and her husband, John.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Barbara Jo Taylor.

FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at The Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:30am. A PUBLIC VISITATION will be held prior, from 9:30am until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Officer James Muhlbauer Family Memorial Fund set up by KCFOP Lodge 99: https://unionly.io/o/kcfop/honoring-k9-officer-james-muhlbauer

