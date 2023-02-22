Aging & Style
KCPD investigates homicide after woman’s body is found near vacant car wash

The KCPD is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found near vacant car wash.
The KCPD is investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found near vacant car wash.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found near a vacant car wash on Monday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers went to the 8300 block of Hickman Mills Drive “on a medical nature unknown call for service.”

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman near a vacant car wash. EMS proceeded to go to the scene and declared the woman deceased.

At the time, her cause of death was unknown. The Jackson County sheriff tweeted from the scene, saying a death investigation was underway. That being said, homicide detectives and crime scene personnel went to process the scene for evidence and canvas for witnesses.

The woman, who has now been identified as 44-year-old Leigh Dalton, was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives are still investigating and would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything. If you might be able to help detectives figure out what happened to this woman, you are asked to call them at 816-234-5043.

You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest in this case.

