KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Anthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Jackson’s last known address was near northeast Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Bell has brown eyes, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

He is a noncompliant sex offender, has been known to be armed and should be considered dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.

