Information on coverage of KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer’s funeral

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The visitation and funeral for fallen KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer will take place Wednesday morning, along with a procession through the city for local residents and authorities to pay their respects.

Muhlbauer and his K-9 officer Champ were killed in a crash last Wednesday in which an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. A pedestrian was also killed in the crash.

A public visitation is being held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The funeral will follow at the same location at 11:30 a.m.

KCTV5 has been given permission to cover the funeral, and will begin coverage at 11 a.m. on-air on KCTV5 and online on KCTV5.com, and on the KCTV5 social media pages.

A procession from Municipal Auditorium to White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone will take place following the funeral. KCTV5 will also cover that procession, with views along the route.

The procession route will travel northbound on Broadway Boulevard to the Buck O’Neil Bridge/169 Highway, then exiting to Vivion Road. The procession will then travel eastbound on Vivion to Antioch Road, head northbound on Antioch to 64th Street, eastbound on 64th Street, before turning into Antioch. The procession will then disband upon passing the funeral home at NE 64th Street and North Askew Avenue.

Local residents and area law enforcement are expected to be present along the procession route.

KCTV5′s coverage of the funeral and procession will pre-empt CBS programming. Due to this, The Young and the Restless will air at 11 a.m. on KSMO-TV, and The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 12:30 p.m. on KSMO-TV. Those shows can also be viewed afterward on the CBS website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.