Nick Honor’s 3-pointer lifts Missouri past Mississippi St. 66-64 in OT

Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left,...
Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left, celebrate after the team's overtime win against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points, Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left in overtime and Missouri beat Mississippi State 66-64 on Tuesday night.

Honor made two 3s and Noah Carter a third as the Tigers outscored Mississippi State 9-7 in the extra period. Dashawn Davis missed a jumper and Eric Reed Jr. the putback on Mississippi State’s final possession.

The Missouri Tigers (20-8, 8-7 SEC) ended a two-game skid and collected its 15th home win, its most since winning 16 in 2013-14.

D’Moi Hodge added 16 points and made three of the Tigers’ eight 3-pointers. Honor and Carter each finished with 10 points. Tre Gomillion had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (18-10, 6-9), which shot 26% and 0 of 10 from distance in the second half and finished 22 of 60 (37%) overall. D.J. Jeffries added 10 points. Smith made a pair of free throws with 8.7 seconds left in regulation to tie it 57-all and force overtime.

Brown scored nine points that included a dunk during a 15-5 run to give Missouri a 51-47 lead with 6:53 left in regulation and the Tigers didn’t trail again until overtime.

Missouri is 2-8 when being held to less than 70 points.

Mississippi State hosts No. 25 Texas A&M on Saturday while Missouri plays at Georgia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

