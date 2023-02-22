FORECAST: Showers & 60s Wednesday, with a dip in temps coming

Low pressure is interacting with Kansas City Wednesday morning and throughout the afternoon. Ahead of this low pressure is a warm front that expands all the way to the mid-Atlantic states. To the west is a cold front, and to our south is a dry line. This storm system is creating a powerful southerly flow that brings in extremely unstable warm, moist air. This creates an opportunity for widespread showers and weak thunderstorm activity with some potential for isolated severe storms to develop, especially within the mid-morning time frame into the early afternoon.

Within this timeframe, isolated severe weather is more likely to develop towards southeastern areas within Missouri rather than the west or north. Gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be common through much of the day, as high temperatures rise to the middle and upper 60s. The northern side of the low, which is associated with Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, will yield copious amounts of snowfall. I’m not anticipating us seeing that snow. However, we will see a pull of much colder air behind the storm system as it exits late Wednesday afternoon .

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens and lower 20s by Thursday morning, and with residual wet roads or ponding on neighborhood roadways, icy conditions may be a concern. Please take caution while driving not only throughout Wednesday, but also into Thursday morning. Afternoon high temperatures Thursday will reach into the lower 30s, and Friday morning, we will bottom out the forecast for the next 10 days, with temperatures featured in the lower teens and possibly single digits.

There is a small opportunity at the end of Friday for a rain-snow mix that should not result in a major accumulation, as high pressure begins to re-develop across the Central and Northern Plains. By the weekend, a new area of low pressure will enter from the four corners and increase temperatures back to nearly 60 degrees by Sunday. However, wet weather threat will rebuild Sunday night into our Monday morning. By Monday around lunchtime, the storm system will move north, which will aid in keeping temperatures well above average, not only Monday but throughout next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.