Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Showers & 60s Wednesday, with a dip in temps coming

By Greg Bennett
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low pressure is interacting with Kansas City Wednesday morning and throughout the afternoon. Ahead of this low pressure is a warm front that expands all the way to the mid-Atlantic states. To the west is a cold front, and to our south is a dry line. This storm system is creating a powerful southerly flow that brings in extremely unstable warm, moist air. This creates an opportunity for widespread showers and weak thunderstorm activity with some potential for isolated severe storms to develop, especially within the mid-morning time frame into the early afternoon.

Within this timeframe, isolated severe weather is more likely to develop towards southeastern areas within Missouri rather than the west or north. Gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be common through much of the day, as high temperatures rise to the middle and upper 60s. The northern side of the low, which is associated with Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, will yield copious amounts of snowfall. I’m not anticipating us seeing that snow. However, we will see a pull of much colder air behind the storm system as it exits late Wednesday afternoon .

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper teens and lower 20s by Thursday morning, and with residual wet roads or ponding on neighborhood roadways, icy conditions may be a concern. Please take caution while driving not only throughout Wednesday, but also into Thursday morning. Afternoon high temperatures Thursday will reach into the lower 30s, and Friday morning, we will bottom out the forecast for the next 10 days, with temperatures featured in the lower teens and possibly single digits.

There is a small opportunity at the end of Friday for a rain-snow mix that should not result in a major accumulation, as high pressure begins to re-develop across the Central and Northern Plains. By the weekend, a new area of low pressure will enter from the four corners and increase temperatures back to nearly 60 degrees by Sunday. However, wet weather threat will rebuild Sunday night into our Monday morning. By Monday around lunchtime, the storm system will move north, which will aid in keeping temperatures well above average, not only Monday but throughout next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulevardia 2023.
Jason Isbell, Surfaces, Big Freedia among headliners for Boulevardia Festival
More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N’ Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium in the fall

Latest News

Weather Alert Day for Wednesday, with rain & thunderstorm chances.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Showers & thunderstorm chances Wednesday
It looks to be spotty at first, early in the morning, before becoming more widespread...
FORECAST: Expect rain in the morning on Wednesday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: 60s next couple of days, with storm potential later
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: 60s next 2 days, but storm chances coming