FORECAST: Frigid cold makes a return Thursday

By Warren Sears
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Showers rolled through during Wednesday, as our temperatures stayed warm for February standards. This will all change as a cold front is punching through the region. Stronger winds will switch out of the northwest and temperatures will start to drop. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s. Once you factor in the wind, temperatures will feel like they’re in the single digits or the teens. Huge changes are on the way for Thursday.

Highs will only make it to the 30s but, again, it will feel even colder once you factor in the gusty northwest wind. At least Thursday will bring some sunshine.

Two little quick, broken disturbances will roll through the region. One, overnight tonight into early Thursday, could drop a few light flurries far to the north. The second brings a shot of a light snow shower or two on Friday. These both do not look like much. We are not expecting any accumulation at this time.

We’ll stay cold through Friday, but some nice improvements are on tap for the weekend. Expect highs back into the 50s!

We’ll need to watch Sunday afternoon and evening for a few thunderstorms to develop, especially to the west of Kansas City. A cell could be on the stronger side out that way.

This gives way to a better rain chance on Monday. Most of next week keeps warmer air in place to wrap up February and begin March!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

