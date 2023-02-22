Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Driver in Westport fire truck crash to ‘vigorously’ fight to keep KCFD job

FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport in October.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The attorney for Dominic Biscari says his client will fight to keep his job.

“Dominic will do everything he can to retain his position on the fire department,” wrote Attorney Kevin Regan. “His team is prepared to vigorously fight to help him keep what the City has wrongly taken from him. We are disappointed by the City’s arbitrary decision and believe it will be overturned.”

A city spokesperson previously stated the city will seek to terminate Biscari’s employment.

This follows Biscari’s Alford plea on Tuesday in the fatal Westport fire truck crash, which killed three people in December of 2021. An Alford plea means Biscari maintains his innocence but believes the prosecution’s evidence against him would likely result in a guilty verdict.

Attorney questions city’s responsibility in crash

Biscari’s attorney also released a three-page statement, saying the city “failed” Biscari and other firefighters.

It raises sharp questions about training and the intersection itself. It also claims the city has half-installed a safety system called “Opticom,” which would automatically change traffic lights.

“Sadly, the City has failed Dominic and his fellow firefighters in several ways,” the statement says. “We hope the City will take measures to make sure this type of accident never happens again. The City has the technology to install Opticom receivers at traffic light intersections. The firetrucks already have transponders to send signals to the receivers.”

KCTV5 reached out to the city for comment but has not heard back.

Overland Park has used the system for decades and confirmed to KCTV5 that it is on all fire trucks and ambulances operating in Overland Park.

Global Traffic Technologies claims a working Opticom system reduces crashes by 70%.

The statement also criticizes the training for drivers.

“The City also failed to provide any uniform mandatory training for Dominic to act as a driver of a fire pumper truck,” it says. “The only training provided for these young drivers is on-the-job training without any formal instruction or more hands-on training that people receive in other fields such as motorcycle police, bus drivers, helicopter and airplane pilots, and other skilled transportation personnel.”

Attorney Kevin Regan also says the city is aware that Broadway and Westport is a dangerous intersection, and has failed to make it safer despite commissioning several studies.

Crash history

On Dec. 15, 2021, Biscari was driving Pumper 19 toward a house fire. According to crash data and video surveillance, Biscari was driving over 51 mph in a 35 mph zone and ran a red light. An accident investigator found Biscari entered an intersection with a limited view of cross traffic, through a red light, at a speed that was too fast for the conditions he faced.

Tami Knight was a pedestrian who was hit and killed. She was an adventurer who climbed mountains and skydived. Her boyfriend saw her get hit and tried to rescue her from the rubble.

The driver of a SUV that was struck, Jennifer San Nicolas, was an animal lover who worked with her passenger Michael Elwood at a local restaurant.

The families have filed lawsuits against Biscari and the city.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulevardia 2023.
Jason Isbell, Surfaces, Big Freedia among headliners for Boulevardia Festival
More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N’ Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium in the fall

Latest News

Highs will only make it to the 30s on Thursday, but it will feel even colder once you factor in...
FORECAST: Frigid cold makes a return Thursday
A memorial outside the Kansas City Police Department paying trinute to Ofc. James Muhlbauer and...
BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
WATCH: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ