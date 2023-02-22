Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boulevardia 2023.
Jason Isbell, Surfaces, Big Freedia among headliners for Boulevardia Festival
More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N’ Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium in the fall

Latest News

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
WATCH: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ
A memorial outside the Kansas City Police Department paying trinute to Ofc. James Muhlbauer and...
BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump greets East Palestine residents after train derailment
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case