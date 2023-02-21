Aging & Style
Wyandot BBQ restaurant owner dies at 78

Wyandot BBQ
Wyandot BBQ(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to his family, Ron Williams, owner of Wyandot BBQ, died over the weekend. According to his family, Williams died after suffering heart failure.

Williams opened his first location at 8441 State Ave in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1977. He later opened his second location in Overland Park. In December 2021, the Overland Park location closed due to a kitchen fire. After almost a year, in November 2022, that second location was re-opened.

Williams’ funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25. Both locations will be closed in observation of the services.

Williams was 78 years old.

