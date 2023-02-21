Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund assisting fallen KCPD officer’s family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers and community members are preparing for the funeral services for fallen Officer James Muhlbauer and his partner K-9 Champ this Wednesday.

The officer, his K-9 and Jesse Eckes, who was a pedestrian in the area, were killed in a deadly crash on Feb. 15 near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

“The community is just heartbroken about the loss of Officer Muhlbauer and his K-9 Champ,” Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund Director Jan Zimmerman said. “The KCPD was my department for 33 years, this is especially hard.”

The retired Raymore Police Chief now helps families of first responders who were killed in the line of duty. As the director of the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund known as SAFE, Zimmerman says the organization aims to ease family’s financial worries to allow them to focus on grieving.

“That’s our mission to make sure that we are there when tragedy strikes and we can pay that benefit to the family, so they don’t have to worry about how am I going to pay the bills, food, rent,” Zimmerman said. “To be able to tend to each other and take care of each other rather than worry about money.”

SAFE operates solely on donations and fundraising events. Since 2003, they have helped 40 families of first responders.

“We have suffered a lot of losses since the program started. It’s so important that we’re able to continue to support those families,” Zimmerman said. “People in the community want to help. They want to do something. They want to feel like they did something to make a difference.”

To donate to SAFE visit here.

Funeral services for Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ will be held Wednesday at the Municipal Auditorium. A public visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. Following the funeral service, Full Honors will be presented outside on 13th St. in front of the auditorium. Parking for citizens wishing to attend the funeral will be first come, first serve at the Barney Allis Plaza underground parking garage which can be accessed from Wyandotte south of W. 12th Street. Following funeral services. the funeral procession will exit on 13th to Broadway, NB on Broadway to the Buck O’Neil Bridge which turns into 169 Hwy, NB on 169 Hwy exiting to Vivion Rd, EB on Vivion to Antioch, NB on Antioch to 64th, EB on 64th turning into Antioch.

The Kansas City Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 99 created a fund to assist Officer Muhlbauer’s family.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Jerron Allen Lightfoot with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter following the deadly crash. Prosecutors say crash data revealed two seconds prior to the crash Lightfoot was driving over 89 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

According to court records, a witness and surveillance video from nearby businesses showed Lightfoot ran a red light before crashing into the officer’s patrol vehicle. Lightfoot’s vehicle’s electronic system showed his vehicle’s brakes were working prior to the crash. Lightfoot posted 10% of his $30,000 bond. Lightfoot is expected to be back in court next week for a bond review hearing.

