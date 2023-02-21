Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Student accused of threat at school where boy shot teacher

A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Monday Jan. 30, 2023. The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher has reopened with stepped-up security and a new administrator.(AP Photo/John C. Clark)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A fifth-grade student at the same Virginia elementary school where a first-grader shot his teacher last month told classmates in a text message that he would “pop some bullets” and tell someone to shoot up the class, a school official wrote in an email to parents.

Karen Lynch, an administrator who is currently leading the Newport News school, wrote in the email that several fifth-grade students were texting each other on Saturday when one of them allegedly made the threat. Another student told their parent, who contacted the teacher of the student who made the threat, Lynch wrote. The teacher then notified administrators.

“I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school,” Lynch wrote.

Lynch said police are investigating and a threat assessment is in progress.

“Please rest assured that all protocols are being followed and this incident is being addressed accordingly,” Lynch wrote.

On Jan. 6, a 6-year-old student at Richneck brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school and shot his teacher Abby Zwerner, seriously wounding her.

Diane Toscano, an attorney for Zwerner, notified school officials last month that Zwerner intends to sue the school district. Toscano said school administrators ignored warnings from several teachers in the hours before the shooting that the boy had a gun and was threatening other students. Zwerner is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before...
Kansas bill would add more school days to the calendar
More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
A shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard left one person in critical condition...
Shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt kills 1

Latest News

Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New quake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey, Syria
At least three people have died in a powerful 6.3 earthquake that jolted southern Turkey on...
Earthquake strikes Turkey still reeling from previous quake
It's Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say
Boulevardia returned to Crown Center in 2022 after the festival was canceled for two...
Jason Isbell, Surfaces among headliners for Boulevardia Festival