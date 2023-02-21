Springfield City Council deciding future of Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city council will decide at its Tuesday meeting if the city will move forward with the eminent domain process on the Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield.

Sterling Mathis, Owner of the Hotel of Terror, and the City of Springfield have been going back and forth for years trying to reach an agreement where the city would acquire the building to fix the Main Street Bridge.

The underside of the bridge is deteriorating. Pieces of the concrete have fallen off and exposed some structural elements to the weather. This is causing the steel to rust, compromising the bridge’s integrity. Large vehicles like city buses, trucks, and emergency vehicles can’t drive over the bridge and must take an alternate route. Since the foundation of the building is right up against the bridge, city leaders say it would cost more than $3 million to fix the bridge without tearing down the building.

“The contractor said, you know, this is an area that you’re just gonna be working too close to such an old building with a stone foundation,” said Chris Dunnaway, Principal Engineer for Springfield Public Works. “There’s just a lot of risks there, and so they, you know, anytime you increase the risk for a contractor, they’re gonna build that into their costs.”

The Hotel of Terror has been in business for 45 years. The community formed a petition online that has more than 1,200 signatures. They don’t want to see the building go.

“I would like them to not even destroy the place in general,” said Sean Alan Parker, an actor for the attraction. “I would like the hotel to always be there. It seems like it’s structurally sound to me and a staple of the community. Because more people know about the hotel than they do the other homes they just do.”

“We don’t want it to go either there,” said Dunnaway. “They’ve been in business for over 40 years. We’ve been trying to work with him for over three years now to find a new location.”

Owners of the hotel of terror say they are willing to sell for the right price, but the city’s offers aren’t high enough.

“We’ve hired a relocation specialist to work with him,” said Dunnaway. “What he would prefer to do is relocate to another property he already owns. The problem with that is that building that he owns is in such poor condition that it’s not suitable to relocate to. It just needs a lot of work. The cost of all that it’s going to be probably more than what we’re offering him.”

Owners of the haunted house say that the business is directly tied to the building, and they can’t just move to a new building. There are features in the hotel that are built into the building and can’t be moved. Things like plaster skulls in the wall and a swinging bridge would be destroyed.

“He’s got a lot of crap in there that can’t just be taken out,” said Parker. “He’s going to have to start from scratch. Pretty annoying for me. From a nostalgic point of view and just an aesthetic. I hate seeing all of these old historic buildings destroyed, especially in the downtown area. I feel like they’re trying to almost overly sterilize the history of the town. And this is like a staple. I remember this whenever I was like four or five years old coming through here, and once that’s gone, those memories are destroyed with it.”

City leaders say that if they move forward with eminent domain, the hotel could operate for one more season before the city begins working on the bridge. The city council will not take public comment on this issue at tonight’s meeting and ask that you email council members with any concerns.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.