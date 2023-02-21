PROGRAMMING NOTE: Some CBS shows will move to KSMO due to KCPD funeral coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will host a public visitation and funeral ceremony for fallen Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

KCTV5 will provide live coverage of the event, thus preempting CBS programming.

Due to funeral coverage, The Young and the Restless will air at 11 a.m. on KSMO-TV and The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 12:30 p.m. on KSMO-TV.

