PROGRAMMING NOTE: Some CBS shows will move to KSMO due to KCPD funeral coverage

John McCook, left, winner of the award for outstanding performance by a lead actor in a drama series for "The Bold and the Beautiful," and Mishael Morgan, winner of the award for outstanding performance by a lead actress in a drama series for "The Young and the Restless," pose in the press room at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will host a public visitation and funeral ceremony for fallen Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

KCTV5 will provide live coverage of the event, thus preempting CBS programming.

Due to funeral coverage, The Young and the Restless will air at 11 a.m. on KSMO-TV and The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 12:30 p.m. on KSMO-TV.

