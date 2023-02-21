Aging & Style
Popular game celebrating Black History makes a comeback

By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Irene Carter, a Kansas City native, re-launched her popular board game on Sunday, Feb. 19. SLANG-A-LANG!™ was created over 50 years ago and received immediate success nationwide. Carter created the Legacy Edition of the board game in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination.

The board game is played like bingo, but instead of using letters and numbers, the game uses terminology reflective of black history and culture, past and present. A lot of which has now been coined and popularized into the current American English Language.

The 2023 re-launch holds a special and historic significance as this year will mark several black historic moments. In August, the nation will observe the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his groundbreaking “I Have a Dream” speech. This will also be the 60th anniversary of the Children’s March in Birmingham, Al as well as the 50th anniversary of the Hip Hop movement.

Carter chose to re-introduce SLANG-A-LANG!™ during Black History Month in an effort to expose it to diverse audiences. Carter hopes to re-market her game for modern technology, such as using an app, thereby reaching more players.

“The latest release of the game is coming to the market soon. Our announcement at this time is about bringing awareness to the 50-plus-year-old game, promoting Black History and seeking a board game manufacturing partner to help make the game available for more families to enjoy.” Carter said.

Carter says this is the first of several community events held to promote awareness of the game’s comeback.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

