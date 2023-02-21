Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KCTV) - An Oklahoma man wanted to give his grandson for Christmas the gift of attending a Chiefs game with him. And although lung cancer prevented John Tillison from being at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 24, his son Justin was able to take the boy for a Chiefs home game experience.

John Tillison went home from the hospital in January, his health deteriorating.

But with his family nearby, he watched the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. He even hosted a shrimp and crab boil for everyone who came to watch the game, KOTV reported.

John Tillison died two days later on Valentine’s Day.

“He was just a simple man with the biggest heart,” his daughter, Jennifer Kimble, told KOTV. “Cancer did not beat him. He beat cancer.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.