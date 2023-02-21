Nearly 3,000 days of sobriety result of first year of Riley Co. Drug Court

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 3,000 days of collective sobriety has been the result of the first year of Riley County’s newly implemented drug court.

As the 21st Judicial District Drug Court approaches its one-year anniversary, officials in Riley Co. say it will host its first graduation on Feb. 22. To date, they said 18 participants have received benefits including individualized treatment plans, ongoing support and accountability.

“We use a combination of close supervision and individualized treatment to hold participants accountable for their actions,” said Shelly Williams, Community Corrections Director for Riley County and Drug Court Grant Manager.

Riley Co. indicated that Drug Court participants have shown significant success with 2,940 collective days of sobriety - an average of 184 days per person. It said the first participant has 401 days of sobriety.

As one of the program’s objectives is to “reduce the prevalence of substance use among Drug Court participants,” officials said only 9.82% of drug tests submitted came back positive - 55 out of 560.

Additionally, Riley Co. said no one has been removed from Drug Court since it was created in march 2022. Out of all weekly sessions held - minus one week over the holidays - it said only one participant has missed a session. Further accomplishments include the opening of a male sober living facility.

To date, officials noted that no participants have been convicted or have been part of a new arrest.

The County indicated that a federal Department of Justice grant for $549,999 was awarded to it in December so it could implement a drug treatment court program. The first Drug Court session was held on March 2.

As an alternative to jail, officials indicated that drug courts rescue the burden and cost of repeatedly processing high-risk, high-need and nonviolent offenders while these same offenders are also provided an opportunity to get treatment and receive an education. The approach aids participants to go on to live productive lives and frees law enforcement to focus on violent offenders.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.