Mecole Hardman undergoes successful groin repair surgery, per report

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mecole Hardman missed much of the 2022 season after he suffered an abdominal injury in November.

Hardman had been out since Nov. 6 but returned for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He reaggravated his injury though and was put on the Injured Reserve list for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs wide receiver shared on Twitter Tuesday morning he was headed into surgery.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hardman had a “successful groin repair surgery with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.”

He is entering free agency after spending his first four years with the Chiefs.

