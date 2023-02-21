Mecole Hardman undergoes successful groin repair surgery, per report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mecole Hardman missed much of the 2022 season after he suffered an abdominal injury in November.

Hardman had been out since Nov. 6 but returned for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He reaggravated his injury though and was put on the Injured Reserve list for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs wide receiver shared on Twitter Tuesday morning he was headed into surgery.

Time for surgery 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1JwmxlghZs — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 21, 2023

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hardman had a “successful groin repair surgery with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.”

He is entering free agency after spending his first four years with the Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.