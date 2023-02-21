Aging & Style
KCPD investigating homicide near 36th & Wabash

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, it happened in the 3600 block of Wabash. That would indicate it happened near E. 36th Street and Wabash Avenue.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are working to learn more.

