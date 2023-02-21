Jason Isbell, Surfaces among headliners for Boulevardia Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several organizations are gearing up for the hot summer-day festivities in Kansas City, including Boulevardia.

Headliners performing on the Main Stage will include Jason Isbell, Surfaces, The War and Treaty, Grandson, K. Flay, and Big Freedia.

Tickets go for $35 through March 31, then bump up to $40 from April to May, then $50 in June, then $55 on the days of the festival, which are June 16 and 17. They’re offering a package again with two Crown Center hotels just feet away from the festival grounds. Each night booked comes with two any-day general admission tickets.

“We have all these stages, and you might not know every person on the headline, but you will be entertained,” said Executive Producer Keli O’Neill Wenzel. “There is so much for everyone, and just our goal is to have a variety of local, regional and national artists.”

The weekend-long event at Crown Center will be happening on June 16 from 4-11 p.m., and June 17 from 1-11 p.m.

It’s going on rain or shine, but it is the middle of the summer in downtown Kansas City, so be sure to hydrate before, during and after.

O’Neill Wenzel said people from 40 states come to KC just for this annual event, and organizers expect the same kind of turnout this year, as the event is at Crown Center again for the second year.

Taps and Taste will be a big part too, with more than 50 brewers from across the world showcasing their beer, along with the silent disco, Ferris wheel and plenty more activities. Those names for Taps and Taste, along with the food trucks, will be announced at a later date.

O’Neill Wenzel said Kansas City is on a high right now following the Super Bowl and Chiefs championship parade. Boulevardia only adds to it, being at the hub of downtown.

“People really enjoyed the park, Washington Square Park, where we had so many makers and had a lot of shade and breeze and things like that. We also had a new podcast stage, which was kind of different, and we’re going to enhance that and keep growing it,” she said. “The festival itself is just now kind of morphing into the new space, and seeing what we can also change and keep it fresh.”

Ticket information can be found here.

The performance lineup will feature:

Friday, June 16

ANJ

Assjamz (JONISTHENEWBLK + Boatss)

Back Alley Brass Band

Caley Rose

Cimafunk

Dirty Jackie

DJ Baby Boi

DJ Diehard

DJ Ice Cole

DJ Joe

DJ MADDS

Friendly Thieves

Glass Bandit

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra

Kat King

Katy Guillen and the Drive

Malek Azrael and The Vibez

Post Sex Nachos

Six Percent

Steddy P

The Beths

The Freedom Affair

The War and Treaty

Trevor Turla

Saturday, June 17

Atlantic Express

Big Freedia

Cortez Vaughn & Worship Culture

DJ Aimez

DJ EJ

DJ On10

DJ NE$$

DJ Skittlez

DJ TEE LECHE

Drag Show Hosted by Daisy Bucket

FK Menace

Flare Tha Rebel

Found A Job

Grand Marquis

Grandson

Hembree

Jack Kays

Jass and the Boys

Julia Haile

Just Angel and The Wades

K.Flay

LYXE

Me Like Bees

Peter Schlamb and the Electric Tinks

PmBata

Quite Frankly the Band

Ryan & Ryan

Say That Again

Sonic Love Collective

SPLATT

Surfaces

The Grisly Hand

The Royal Chief

The Salvation Choir

Zion Isaiah

