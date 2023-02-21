Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Guns N’ Roses to perform at Kauffman Stadium in the fall

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits...
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced that another concert will take place at the Truman Sports Complex in 2023.

Guns N’ Roses is set to perform at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The concert will be one of many at the sports complex this year. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host six concerts, starting in May with Luke Combs.

Then Taylor Swift’s “The Era’s Tour” performs consecutive evenings in July, followed by shows from Ed Sheeran and then Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks in August.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour will make its Arrowhead Stadium stop on Sept. 18.

ALSO READ: Chris Young, Trace Adkins to highlight country music festival at The Legends

Tickets for the Guns N’ Roses concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before...
Kansas bill would add more school days to the calendar
More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
A shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard left one person in critical condition...
Shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt kills 1

Latest News

Boulevardia's lineup is announced Tuesday, along with ticket sales.
Boulevardia announces lineup, starts selling tickets Tuesday
Boulevardia's lineup is announced Tuesday, along with ticket sales.
Boulevardia lineup announced & tickets go on sale
Getting the weight off
Local family hoping healthy choices, new guidelines help curb childhood obesity
Getting the weight off
Local girl hoping healthy choices, new guidelines help curb childhood obesity