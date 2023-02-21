FORECAST: Expect rain in the morning on Wednesday

Tuesday was another beautiful, late February day across the region! Most of us pushed into the upper 50s and a few reached the lower 60s, yet again. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 46 degrees. Don’t worry, we will take a winter dip soon. Clouds will continue to spread in this evening and into the overnight. This is out ahead of our next storm system, so dry conditions will only last until early Wednesday morning. Rain will begin to spread in from the southwest. It looks to be spotty at first, early in the morning, before becoming more widespread mid-morning.

Midday, the rain will taper off. A few embedded rumbles of thunder will be possible. A slight risk for severe weather can be found to the southeast of Kansas City. An isolated cell could become strong to severe. Those in far northern Missouri will need to keep an eye out for a rain/snow mix during the day.

Temperatures on Wednesday will actually remain in the 60s, even with rain in the region.

We’ll have to say goodbye to the warm air for a while, as a strong cold front will blast through on the backside of the storm system Wednesday evening into early Thursday. Temperatures will absolutely plummet, with expected highs in the 30s on both Thursday and Friday. At least we should see some sunshine.

Late Friday, we’ll need to watch out for a few light snow showers to push through the area. As of right now, I do not expect any accumulation. This is a quick reminder that it is indeed still winter!

We’ll notice nice improvements by the weekend, as we move back into the 50s. A few showers late Sunday will be possible out ahead of yet another storm system rolling through the region early Monday. As of right now, this one looks to stay warm enough for mostly rain.

