FORECAST: 60s next couple of days, with storm potential later

High pressure transitions to the east Tuesday, as a warm front hovers just to the north of the city. To the west, a new area of low pressure develops, along with its respective cold front that continues to feed off of the Gulf of California and the Gulf of Mexico. We will keep the wet weather activity to the west for today, but warm, breezy conditions will build. High temperatures are expected in the low 60s Tuesday afternoon, along with gusts out of the south/southeast around 25 mph.

By early Wednesday morning between 1 and 3 a.m., scattered shower activity will build from the south and west. By mid-morning Wednesday, heavy rain and isolated thunderstorm activity is plausible. Severe thunderstorm activity lies just to the south of the viewing area, with perhaps a marginal risk of severe storms to our extreme southeastern counties. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be our main concerns. There is an opportunity for hail and tornado development, but the chances at this time are rather slim. Most of the energy needed for this type of weather phenomenon will lie to the south, closer to Joplin. As the storm system interacts with the Missouri River Valley, we will peak with our warmth early afternoon, expecting upper 60s and lower 70s.

Once the storm system passes overnight Wednesday, temperatures fall dramatically. Expect high temperatures on Thursday to only reach just above freezing, and will continue like this into Friday. By the weekend, however, a southerly flow takes over, as a new area of low pressure develops from the south. High temperatures return to the lower and middle 50s, as a wet weather threat builds for the beginning of next week. After this particular storm system, temperatures remain above average, featured in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.