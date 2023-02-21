Aging & Style
Edwards, Mo., man charged with shooting death of family member in Camden County, Mo.

Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.
Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.(CAMDEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EDWARDS, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man faces charges in the shooting death of a family member during an argument.

Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.

Investigators say the shooting death happened Sunday night near State Road FF and Pine Cove Road in Edwards. Dispatchers received a call with yelling, and the call disconnected. They tracked the call to a residence in Edwards. Deputies found Cantrell with a gunshot wound on the floor. They found another woman injured.

Investigators say Cantrell-King admitted he found the woman with a rifle. While wrestling the gun away, she was accidentally shot. Investigators say the woman told them the shooter was Alexander Cantrell-King. Investigators say Cantrell-King claims had did not kill Ca

Camden County deputies say this is the second homicide investigation in the county in the last week.

