Driver in fatal KCFD truck crash reaches plea deal for involuntary manslaughter

FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport in December.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plea deal has been reached with Kansas City Fire Department pumper truck driver Dominic Biscari for a crash in December 2021.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said it’s for three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The pumper truck ran a red light smashing into an SUV carrying two people, killing Michael Elwood and Jennifer San Nicolas.

The collision also killed pedestrian Tammi Knight, who was standing on the sidewalk where the collision finally ended.

Dispatch audio revealed the truck had been told to stand down about a minute earlier, but it just kept going.

Families have pursued a civil lawsuit against the city.

That lawsuit revealed at least one other KCFD employee previously warned supervisors about Biscari’s driving. An email was sent entitled “Horrendous Driving.”

In it, a fellow KCFD employee wrote they were in fear of their life and warned Biscari’s driving was “dangerous to myself and to the citizens of Kansas City also.”

