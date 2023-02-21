Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Construction about to begin on Rock Island Bridge redevelopment

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The old Rock Island Railroad bridge over the Kansas River is on the verge of a transformation.

In July 2022 the Unified Government of Wyandotte County approved a zoning request, allowing a plan to redevelop the bridge to move forward.

Flying Truss, LLC, the group behind the redevelopment, has been planning to turn the bridge into shops and restaurants overlooking the river, with a pedestrian path connecting to trails on both sides of the river.

Brad McDonald, the owner of ZipKC in Bonner Springs, is now planning a supplementary feature for the development. He’s proposing a zipline route from the top of HyVee Arena, along with an aerial park on the building’s 3.5 acre roof.

“You’ll have four ziplines going across the river, going parallel to the bridge,” McDonald said. “We want to do a major improvement every year for the next few years.”

Construction on the bridge could begin as early as March of this year, with a targeted completion date of St. Patrick’s Day in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
Annie Stowe, who founded Annie’s Barn, decided to celebrate the Chiefs success by paying off...
Overland Park mom takes a bite out of lunchroom debt
A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before...
Kansas bill would add more school days to the calendar
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
An 18-year-old Tonganoxie man is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Loved ones remember victims of crash that killed police officer, K-9 and pedestrian

Latest News

West Bottoms project set to begin construction soon
Construction set to begin on West Bottoms project
Walgreens won't send abortion pills to Kansas after letter from Attorneys General Kris Kobach.
Walgreens says it won’t send abortion pills to Kansas after letter from Kobach
Walgreens won't send abortion pills to Kansas after letter from Attorneys General Kris Kobach.
Walgreens won’t send aborton pills to Kansas after letter from Kobach
A shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard left one person in critical condition...
Shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt kills 1