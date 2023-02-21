Clay County Sheriff’s Office deals with explosive device

MISSOURI CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office had to deal with an explosive device in Missouri City on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, this happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Gano and Water streets. Missouri City is in the southeastern part of the county.

At that time, detectives followed up on a call from a resident who said there were possible explosives placed in his yard. That resident told detectives that, while inside his home, he’d put a possible explosive inside a box. He then brought the box outside and put at adjacent to railroad tracks.

Deputies evacuated the surrounding area, ordered the railroad tracks be temporarily closed. and asked the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit to come help.

The KCPD’s Bomb and Arson Unit determined that the box did not contain an explosive device.

According to the sheriff’s office, the resident said he must have “grabbed the wrong box.” So, he then took the deputies inside his home and showed them the “correct box.”

The Bomb and Arson unit removed it and determined, just before 1:30 p.m., that it did contain an explosive device.

The investigation is ongoing.

The railroad tracks have been reopened.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story indicated that the second box also did not contain an explosive device. This story has been corrected to reflect that it did.

