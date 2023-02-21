Boulevardia announces lineup, starts selling tickets Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several organizations are gearing up for the hot summer-day festivities in Kansas City, including Boulevardia, whose music lineup is being announced Tuesday.

Boulevardia is announcing its lineup on its social media pages and opening up ticket sales at 10 a.m.

Tickets go for $35 through March 31, then bump up to $40 from April to May, then $50 in June, then $55 on the days of the festival, which are June 16 and 17. They’re offering a package again with two Crown Center hotels just feet away from the festival grounds. Each night booked comes with two any-day general admission tickets.

“We have all these stages, and you might not know every person on the headline, but you will be entertained,” said Executive Producer Keli O’Neill Wenzel. “There is so much for everyone, and just our goal is to have a variety of local, regional and national artists.”

The weekend-long event at Crown Center will be happening on June 16 from 4 to 11 p.m., and June 17 from 1 to 11 p.m.

It’s going on rain-or-shine, but it is the middle of the summer in downtown Kansas City, so be sure to hydrate before, during and after.

O’Neill Wenzel said people from 40 states come to KC just for this annual event, and organizers expect the same kind of turnout this year, as the event is at Crown Center again for the second year.

Taps and Taste will be a big part too, with more than 50 brewers from across the world showcasing their beer, along with the silent disco, Ferris wheel and plenty more activities. Those names for Taps and Taste, along with the food trucks, will be announced at a later date.

O’Neill Wenzel said Kansas City is on a high right now following the Super Bowl and Chiefs championship parade. Boulevardia only adds to it, being at the hub of downtown.

“People really enjoyed the park, Washington Square Park, where we had so many makers and had a lot of shade and breeze and things like that. We also had a new podcast stage, which was kind of different, and we’re going to enhance that and keep growing it,” she said. “The festival itself is just now kind of morphing into the new space, and seeing what we can also change and keep it fresh.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.