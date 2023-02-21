Aging & Style
Bill on healthcare limits for transgender kids moves through House and Senate committees

Healthcare limits for transgender kids are one step closer to reality in Missouri.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Healthcare limits for transgender kids are one step closer to reality in Missouri.

Both Missouri State Senate and House committees have signed off.

The proposal would stop transition procedures, puberty blockers and hormone therapy for anyone under 18.

There are exemptions if a doctor believes a patient is in danger if they don’t receive treatment.

