Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75M if he rebounds with Royals

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75 million as part of his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals if he regains a job as a regular closer.

The left-hander, who turns 35 on Feb. 28, is guaranteed $3.75 million under the deal announced Jan. 27.

Chapman can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on games: $312,500 for 20 and for each additional five through 55. He also can earn $2.5 million based on games finished: $312,500 for 12 and for each additional four through 40.

He averaged 100.7 mph on his fastball in 2016 but dropped below 100 mph in 2018 and was at a career-low 97.5 last season. He was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA last season for the Yankees, walking 28 and striking out 43 in 36 1/3 innings.

ALSO READ: Ned Yost, manager who won ‘15 World Series, to be inducted into Royals Hall of Fame

Chapman had spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, then missed a mandatory team workout for the playoffs and was left off the Division Series roster.

He would earn $100,000 for winning an MVP award or a Cy Young Award and $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP or winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, and $50,000 for becoming a Rivera/Hoffman finalist. Chapman would get $50,000 for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or the League Championship Series MVP. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

