AG urges CVS to follow Walgreens’ lead, not dispense mifepristone in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the announcement from Walgreens that it would not dispense abortion drugs in Kansas, Attorney General Kris Kobach has asked CVS to do the same.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says on Tuesday, Feb. 21, that he has urged CVS to follow in Walgreens’ footsteps and not dispense mifepristone in the state of Kansas or mail the medical abortion pill to addresses within the Sunflower State.

AG Kobach indicated that CVS and Walgreens are among the few pharmacy retailers who recently announced they would provide abortifacients through mail-order pharmacies.

“As the chief law enforcement officer in Kansas, I am writing to advise you that this plan is illegal, and Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law,” Kobach wrote in a letter to Tom Moriarity, chief counsel for CVS Health.

Kobach noted that state law requires doctors to be present when the pill in question is administered and federal law makes it illegal to knowingly mail any drug intended for an abortion. The move follows the White House opinion that attempts to rewrite the law to allow mail-order dispensing of abortion medications.

“I recognize that an ends-justify-the-means administration in the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice has gone to great lengths to obscure the issue, but the law is straightforward,” Kobach’s letter to CVS reads.

Walgreens announced on Monday that it had no plans to dispense mifepristone in Kansas.

“I would greatly appreciate it if you would let me know if CVS will do the same,” Kobach wrote in the letter.

To read a full copy of the letter, click HERE.

