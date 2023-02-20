Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Walgreens says it won’t send abortion pills to Kansas after letter from Kobach

By Greg Payne
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Walgreens pharmacy says they won’t be sending abortion pills to Kansas because of a letter sent to them from the Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

“The law is the law,” says Kobach.

That’s the reason Kobach says he sent a letter to Walgreens warning that sending abortion pills to Kansas would be a violation.

Earlier this year the FDA finalized a rule change under the Biden Administration allowing pharmacies to seek certification to dispense the abortion pill.

CVS and Walgreen’s are two of the groups currently seeking that certification.

The attorney general sent a letter to Walgreen’s stating there is a federal statute that bars the sending of an abortion pill through the mail and a Kansas state statute currently under litigation, that makes it mandatory for a doctor to be present whenever any abortion procedure or pill is administered.

Walgreens announced today that they would not be sending abortion pills to Kansas but that quote “if this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you.”

READ MORE: After warning from AG, Walgreens won’t send abortion pills to Kansas after all

The attorney general says beyond this action being unlawful, he believes there is a higher chance for coercion and that there is a safety issue.

“The pro-choice movement has always been, let’s make abortions safe. Well in this regard, I would agree with that, if we are going to have abortion procedures there ought to be a doctor present, it should be safe. Just dispensing pills directly and letting people administer this procedure themselves, I think is dangerous.

Emily Wales the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, who advocates for the rights of patients in Missouri and Kansas released this statement:

“Like many medications — including those with much higher complication risks — mifepristone can be prescribed and filled safely at a pharmacy. The real threat of coercion is when reactionary politicians weigh in on areas outside their expertise and, like many in the Kansas legislature, prioritize funding for non-medical and misleading anti-abortion centers rather than seeking ways to expand access to health care. The attorney general knew this was never an issue but put politics before solving real problems”.

Kobach says he is pleased with the response from Walgreens and says him and his team are currently working on a letter to CVS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
Annie Stowe, who founded Annie’s Barn, decided to celebrate the Chiefs success by paying off...
Overland Park mom takes a bite out of lunchroom debt
A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before...
Kansas bill would add more school days to the calendar
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
An 18-year-old Tonganoxie man is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Loved ones remember victims of crash that killed police officer, K-9 and pedestrian

Latest News

West Bottoms project set to begin construction soon
Construction about to begin on Rock Island Bridge redevelopment
West Bottoms project set to begin construction soon
Construction set to begin on West Bottoms project
Walgreens won't send abortion pills to Kansas after letter from Attorneys General Kris Kobach.
Walgreens won’t send aborton pills to Kansas after letter from Kobach
A shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard left one person in critical condition...
Shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt kills 1