Single-vehicle crash seriously injures man in Cass County

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Cass County left one man with serious injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports said a 54-year-old man from Adrian, Missouri, crashed a 2016 Ram 1500 truck while driving eastbound on Highway W south of Fisher Road. The crash occurred Sunday night at 11 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, returned to the road and crossed the centerline before traveling off the left side of the road and stopping when the vehicle struck a fence and a tree.

The driver, who crash reports said was wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted the MSHP in responding to the crash site.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before...
Kansas bill would add more school days to the calendar
