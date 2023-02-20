Shooting near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt kills 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday.

The shooting occurred in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Kansas City Missouri Police said the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds. At 4:40 p.m., police ruled the shooting a homicide.

Police do not have anyone in custody and have not yet provided a narrative as to what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.