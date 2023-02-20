Aging & Style
Shatto Milk releases inaugural ‘Most Valuable Patrick’ milk

More awards for Patrick Mahomes means more special milk from Shatto Milk Company.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another MVP season for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led to another limited edition milk release from Shatto Milk Company.

The local family dairy farm celebrated Mahomes with a WELCOME bottle in 2019 and now has released a sneak peek at their limited edition MVP bottle of Chocolate Cherry Milk along with a special note to the two-time MVP from the Chiefs. Along with the milk, three commemorative MVP 2.0 shirts were unveiled Monday in red, yellow and white.

“Our customers were very outspoken about their desire for a limited edition bottle this year to celebrate the outstanding achievement of our hometown football team,” said Barbara Shatto. “This is just one of the many achievements that we are excited to highlight.”

The milk company is producing a total of 11,000 bottles of the MVP milk which will be offered in limited quantity on Sunday, Feb. 26 in all stores that offer Shatto Milk. It will also be available at the family’s farm store on Saturday, February 25. Pre-orders can be made here.

Shatto Milk announced that the “Most Valuable Patrick” bottle includes a special note to Mahomes:

