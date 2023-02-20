Aging & Style
Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Feb. 20, 2023
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

