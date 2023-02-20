Aging & Style
Lawrence man arrested for threatening former co-workers

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Friday, Feb. 17, Lawrence police officers were able to safely apprehend a man after former co-workers say he went to his former place of employment and brandished a weapon.

Around 1 p.m., Lawrence police officers were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive. According to employees, the man came in making threats and showing his gun. Officers attempted to make phone contact with the suspect, but the line became disconnected. After realizing that the woman, whom the man believed to be the reason why he was terminated, was not there, he left the scene.

Officers learned that the man had fled to an apartment complex and attempted to arrest him in the hallway. However, the man physically resisted and attempted to go back inside the apartment.

To stop any further escalation, one officer deployed his taser and Lawrence PD was able to detain him making for a safe arrest. Officers recovered the weapon suspected to be used in the incident.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out and then booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

