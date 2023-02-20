Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

KU rises to No. 3 after latest top-10 win

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) blocks a shot by Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, center, as...
Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) blocks a shot by Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, center, as Kansas guard Gradey Dick, left, also defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.((AP Photo/Colin E. Braley))
By The Associated Press and Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Following another week of quality wins, the Kansas Jayhawks moved up to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll, released Monday. The Jayhawks received seven first-place votes among the 62 voters.

“We’re not as good a basketball team, from a tactical standpoint, as last year’s basketball team yet,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, whose team is trying to become the first back-to-back national champions since Florida in 2006 and ‘07. “From a competitive standpoint, this team is an equivalent, or on par, with that team.”

That was evident Saturday, when the Jayhawks rallied from 17 down to beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday for the third time this season, while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week.

The Cougars, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot, where they spent two weeks in November and December and had another two-week stint last month. They picked up 48 first-place votes to lay claim to No. 1 with just two weeks left in the regular season.

“This is my fourth year coaching these guys. We’ve developed a really good program here,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, referring to his veteran leaders that went to a Final Four two years ago and the Elite Eight last season. “But the emphasis is ‘we have.’ One person doesn’t do it. I’m proud of our program. I’m proud of everyone in it.”

The Crimson Tide dropped only one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in their lone week at No. 1. Alabama, like Kansas, got seven first-place votes.

Along with the Jayhawks, Texas (8), Baylor (9), Kansas State (14), Iowa State (23) and TCU (24) were all ranked, marking 60 percent of the Big 12.

On Monday night, Kansas takes on TCU in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, 2023.
New terminal at KCI wows local air travelers
Annie Stowe, who founded Annie’s Barn, decided to celebrate the Chiefs success by paying off...
Overland Park mom takes a bite out of lunchroom debt
A Kansas bill would extend the school year, but it would need to pass out of committee before...
Kansas bill would add more school days to the calendar
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
An 18-year-old Tonganoxie man is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary...
Loved ones remember victims of crash that killed police officer, K-9 and pedestrian

Latest News

Fans see Chiefs in final meet-and-greet following Super Bowl win
Chiefs players wrap up meet-and-greets following Super Bowl LVII win
Fans see Chiefs in final meet-and-greet following Super Bowl win
Chiefs players wrap up meet-and-greets after Super Bowl win
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, and Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III vie for a rebound during the...
Texas A&M tops Missouri 69-60 for fifth straight victory
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) attempts to get past Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) during the...
No. 5 Kansas rallies in 2nd half, beats No. 9 Baylor 87-71