KDOT to host public open house for K-7 and Parallel Parkway improvements

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house for the improvement project for the intersection of U.S. 73 (K-7) and Parallel Parkway.

The open house will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the KDOT Office in Bonner Springs.

The KDOT project is designed to improve safety and intersection operations and will direct traffic from Parallel Parkway to turn right onto the highway and make a U-turn at a designated median opening.

At the open house, the public will have the opportunity to view exhibits and videos of project improvements as well as learn how to navigate the improved intersection and discuss anticipated traffic control during construction. After project construction began in September 2022 and paused for the winter shutdown period, it is scheduled to resume in March 2023 and be complete by January 2024.

