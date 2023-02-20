Kansas City gas prices fall slightly, averaging $3.05 a gallon

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City metro fell slightly this past week, but remain a little more expensive than they were last month.

Local gasoline costs fell 3.4 cents, now averaging $3.05 a gallon. That’s 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 5.3 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that monitors and analyzes gas prices from across the country.

Nationally, the average gas price was unchanged this past week, averaging $3.37 a gallon. That number is 2.7 cents lower than a month ago, and 14.5 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Diesel prices nationally have fallen 6.9 cents in the past week, now averaging $4.45 per gallon.

“Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”

